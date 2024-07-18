Amy Leavitt, a retired U.S. Air Force Master Sgt., displays her outfit during Fort D.A. Russell Days at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, July 19, 2024. Fort D.A. Russell Days is an annual event held on the installation that provides the service members and local community an opportunity to learn about the base’s mission and history through historic military presentations, living history and period-style dances. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael A. Richmond)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.19.2024 Date Posted: 07.20.2024 13:58 Photo ID: 8540385 VIRIN: 240719-F-HE787-1311 Resolution: 4024x6048 Size: 11.91 MB Location: CHEYENNE, WYOMING, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Faces of Fort D.A. Russell Days [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Michael Richmond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.