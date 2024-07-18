Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Faces of Fort D.A. Russell Days [Image 10 of 12]

    Faces of Fort D.A. Russell Days

    CHEYENNE, WYOMING, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Richmond 

    90th Missile Wing

    Amy Leavitt, a retired U.S. Air Force Master Sgt., poses for a photo during Fort D.A. Russell Days at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, July 19, 2024. Fort D.A. Russell Days is an annual event held on the installation that provides the service members and local community an opportunity to learn about the base’s mission and history through historic military presentations, living history and period-style dances. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael A. Richmond)

    Date Taken: 07.19.2024
    Date Posted: 07.20.2024 13:59
    Location: CHEYENNE, WYOMING, US
    Wyoming
    Cheyenne
    Airman Magazine
    AFGSC
    Fort DA Russell Days
    FE Warren

