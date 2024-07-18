Two Iowa National Guard Soldiers smile for a portrait prior to sling load exercise

Two Iowa National Guard Soldiers assigned to Company A, 334th Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Brigade Combat, 34th Infantry Division, Iowa Army National Guard, smile for a portrait prior to a sling load exercise during an eXportable Combat Training Capability (XCTC) rotation at Camp Ripley, Minn., on July 19, 2024. This large-scale exercise involves over 5,000 Soldiers from eight states, all working together to enhance their skills and readiness in a realistic training environment. (U.S. Army National Guard photos by Spc. Armani Wilson)

