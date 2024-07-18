U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Amber Healy, a data systems administrator with Combat Logistics Battalion 13, Combat Logistics Regiment 17, 1st Marine Logistics Group, picks up trash during a community beach cleanup as part of exercise Koa Moana 24 at Ngaraard, Palau, July 20, 2024. During Koa Moana’s deployment throughout the Indo-Pacific region, U.S. Marines and Sailors from I Marine Expeditionary Force work to strengthen alliances and partnerships with development of interoperable capabilities, combined operations, theater security cooperation, and capacity-building efforts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Nello Miele)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.20.2024 Date Posted: 07.20.2024 06:53 Photo ID: 8540144 VIRIN: 240719-M-ZL739-1106 Resolution: 4480x6720 Size: 3.67 MB Location: NGARAARD, PW Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Koa Moana 24: Beach Cleanup [Image 10 of 10], by Sgt Nello Miele, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.