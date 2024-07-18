Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Koa Moana 24: Beach Cleanup [Image 6 of 10]

    Koa Moana 24: Beach Cleanup

    NGARAARD, PALAU

    07.20.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Nello Miele 

    1st Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 13, Combat Logistics Regiment 17, 1st Marine Logistics Group, participate in a community beach cleanup as part of exercise Koa Moana 24 at Ngaraard, Palau, July 20, 2024. During Koa Moana’s deployment throughout the Indo-Pacific region, U.S. Marines and Sailors from I Marine Expeditionary Force work to strengthen alliances and partnerships with development of interoperable capabilities, combined operations, theater security cooperation, and capacity-building efforts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Nello Miele)

