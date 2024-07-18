Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Koa Moana 24: Beach Cleanup [Image 3 of 10]

    Koa Moana 24: Beach Cleanup

    NGARAARD, PALAU

    07.20.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Nello Miele 

    1st Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Pfc. Emmanuel Bennyi, a food service specialist with Combat Logistics Battalion 13, Combat Logistics Regiment 17, 1st Marine Logistics Group, picks up trash during a community beach cleanup as part of exercise Koa Moana 24 at Ngaraard, Palau, July 20, 2024. During Koa Moana’s deployment throughout the Indo-Pacific region, U.S. Marines and Sailors from I Marine Expeditionary Force work to strengthen alliances and partnerships with development of interoperable capabilities, combined operations, theater security cooperation, and capacity-building efforts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Nello Miele)

    Date Taken: 07.20.2024
    Date Posted: 07.20.2024 06:53
    Photo ID: 8540137
    VIRIN: 240719-M-ZL739-1267
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Size: 4.61 MB
    Location: NGARAARD, PW
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Koa Moana 24: Beach Cleanup [Image 10 of 10], by Sgt Nello Miele, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    1st MLG
    I MEF
    Marine Corps
    Koa Moana
    IMEFSummerSeries
    Koa Moana 24

