Manda Bay Kenya host Norwegian Foot March

Camp Simba, Kenya held two Norwegian Foot Marches. The Norwegian Foot March is an 18.6 mile march with a ruck that weighs a minimum of 25lbs and must be completed in less than 4.5 hours. Soldiers from TF Paxton located at MBK completed either a morning or night iteration.

