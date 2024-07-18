Camp Simba, Kenya held two Norwegian Foot Marches. The Norwegian Foot March is an 18.6 mile march with a ruck that weighs a minimum of 25lbs and must be completed in less than 4.5 hours. Soldiers from TF Paxton located at MBK completed either a morning or night iteration.
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2024 05:13
|Photo ID:
|8540085
|VIRIN:
|240622-A-WD033-1007
|Resolution:
|4924x3283
|Size:
|6.84 MB
|Location:
|DJ
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Manda Bay Kenya host Norwegian Foot March [Image 11 of 11], by CPT Owen Dietrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.