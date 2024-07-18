Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Manda Bay Kenya host Norwegian Foot March [Image 2 of 11]

    Manda Bay Kenya host Norwegian Foot March

    DJIBOUTI

    06.22.2024

    Photo by Capt. Owen Dietrich 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    Camp Simba, Kenya held two Norwegian Foot Marches. The Norwegian Foot March is an 18.6 mile march with a ruck that weighs a minimum of 25lbs and must be completed in less than 4.5 hours. Soldiers from TF Paxton located at MBK completed either a morning or night iteration.

