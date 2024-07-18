Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    INDOPACOM Visits Guam for 80th Liberation Day

    HAGATNA, GUAM

    07.19.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Samantha Jetzer 

    Joint Task Force - Micronesia

    240719-N-ML137-2025 HAGÅTÑA, Guam (July 19, 2024) - U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Greg Huffman, commander, Joint Task Force - Micronesia, and Gov, Lou Leon Guerrero greet retired U.S. Marine Cpl. Frank S. Wright, a 99-year-old World War II veteran and Guam liberator, following a memorial mass at Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral-Basilica, July 19. Many churchgoers were at the cathedral on Dec. 8, 1944, for mass to celebrate Santa Marian Kamalen when Imperial Japan began their invasion of Guam with aerial attacks on Piti and Sumay. Paparo is visiting Guam to participate in the liberation festivities as well as meet with military leaders, government officials and service members. Guam is celebrating its 80th anniversary of liberation from World War II this year with the theme “Peace For Us Always.” (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Jetzer)

