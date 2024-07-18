Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Orient Shield 24 Joint Air Exhibition [Image 5 of 5]

    Orient Shield 24 Joint Air Exhibition

    JAPAN

    07.18.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Jacob Lockhart 

    U.S. Army Japan

    A service member from the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) takes a photo of an AH-64E Apache Guardian during an aircraft exhibition meeting with the 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade at Camp Akeno, Japan, July 18, 2024.

    Orient Shield 24 is a large-scale U.S. Army and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) field exercise that focuses on converging U.S. Army Multi-Domain Operations and JGSDF Cross-Domain Operations through bilateral field training and live fire exercises that focus on a dynamic forward posture, enhancing tactical skills and interoperability. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Jacob Lockhart)

    This work, Orient Shield 24 Joint Air Exhibition [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Jacob Lockhart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    OrientShield24

