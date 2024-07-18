A service member from the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) takes a photo of an AH-64E Apache Guardian during an aircraft exhibition meeting with the 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade at Camp Akeno, Japan, July 18, 2024.
Orient Shield 24 is a large-scale U.S. Army and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) field exercise that focuses on converging U.S. Army Multi-Domain Operations and JGSDF Cross-Domain Operations through bilateral field training and live fire exercises that focus on a dynamic forward posture, enhancing tactical skills and interoperability. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Jacob Lockhart)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2024 01:34
|Photo ID:
|8539941
|VIRIN:
|240718-A-TE452-1021
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|5.06 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Orient Shield 24 Joint Air Exhibition [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Jacob Lockhart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.