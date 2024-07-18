Orient Shield 24 Joint Air Exhibition

A service member from the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) takes a photo of an AH-64E Apache Guardian during an aircraft exhibition meeting with the 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade at Camp Akeno, Japan, July 18, 2024.



Orient Shield 24 is a large-scale U.S. Army and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) field exercise that focuses on converging U.S. Army Multi-Domain Operations and JGSDF Cross-Domain Operations through bilateral field training and live fire exercises that focus on a dynamic forward posture, enhancing tactical skills and interoperability. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Jacob Lockhart)

Date Taken: 07.18.2024 Location: JP