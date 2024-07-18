JBER hosts Arctic Thunder Open House 2024

The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” performs during the Arctic Thunder Open House at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 19, 2024. The Thunderbirds are honored to represent nearly 700,000 active duty, Air Force Reserve, Air National Guard, and civilian Airmen across America and are deployed worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hunter Hites)

