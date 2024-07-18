Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBER hosts Arctic Thunder Open House 2024 [Image 9 of 11]

    JBER hosts Arctic Thunder Open House 2024

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Hunter Hites 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    An Arctic Thunder Open House attendee salutes a member of the U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights, during Arctic Thunder Open House at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 19, 2024. Various aerial and ground performers, including the U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron Thunderbirds and the Golden Knights, perform two full days of world-class aerial acrobatics and military demonstrations at ATOH, a biennial event that JBER hosts to give back to the community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hunter Hites)

    This work, JBER hosts Arctic Thunder Open House 2024 [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Hunter Hites, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    Alaska
    Pacific Air Force
    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson
    Arctic Thunder
    Arctic Thunder Open House

