JBER hosts Arctic Thunder Open House 2024

An Arctic Thunder Open House attendee salutes a member of the U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights, during Arctic Thunder Open House at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 19, 2024. Various aerial and ground performers, including the U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron Thunderbirds and the Golden Knights, perform two full days of world-class aerial acrobatics and military demonstrations at ATOH, a biennial event that JBER hosts to give back to the community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hunter Hites)

