    JBER hosts Arctic Thunder Open House 2024 [Image 4 of 11]

    JBER hosts Arctic Thunder Open House 2024

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Hunter Hites 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” performs during the Arctic Thunder Open House at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 19, 2024. The Thunderbirds are honored to represent nearly 700,000 active duty, Air Force Reserve, Air National Guard, and civilian Airmen across America and are deployed worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hunter Hites)

    Date Taken: 07.19.2024
    Date Posted: 07.20.2024 00:50
    Photo ID: 8539894
    VIRIN: 240719-F-DL909-2854
    Resolution: 6561x4374
    Size: 12.43 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
    PACAF
    Alaska
    Pacific Air Force
    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson
    Arctic Thunder
    Arctic Thunder Open House

