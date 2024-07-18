Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    V1/2 Conducts Range 410A [Image 16 of 16]

    V1/2 Conducts Range 410A

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Alexis Sanchez 

    2d Marine Division

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Joshua Peters, a York, Pennsylvania native and rifleman with 1st Battalion, 2d Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, participates in a platoon live-fire event on range 410A as a part of Service Level Training Exercise (SLTE) 5-24 at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, July 17, 2024. The purpose of SLTE 5-24 is to create a challenging, realistic training environment that produces combat-ready forces capable of operating as an integrated Marine Air Ground Task Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alexis Sanchez)

    Date Taken: 07.17.2024
    Date Posted: 07.19.2024 22:50
    Photo ID: 8539702
    VIRIN: 240717-M-SU940-1209
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 22.41 MB
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US
    Hometown: YORK, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    This work, V1/2 Conducts Range 410A [Image 16 of 16], by Cpl Alexis Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    1/2
    Modernization
    2d MARDIV
    USMCNEWS
    Force Design
    SLTE 5-24

