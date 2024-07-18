U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Joshua Peters, a York, Pennsylvania native and rifleman with 1st Battalion, 2d Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, participates in a platoon live-fire event on range 410A as a part of Service Level Training Exercise (SLTE) 5-24 at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, July 17, 2024. The purpose of SLTE 5-24 is to create a challenging, realistic training environment that produces combat-ready forces capable of operating as an integrated Marine Air Ground Task Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alexis Sanchez)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2024 22:50
|Photo ID:
|8539702
|VIRIN:
|240717-M-SU940-1209
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|22.41 MB
|Location:
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US
|Hometown:
|YORK, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, V1/2 Conducts Range 410A [Image 16 of 16], by Cpl Alexis Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.