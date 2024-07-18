U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Joshua Peters, a York, Pennsylvania native and rifleman with 1st Battalion, 2d Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, participates in a platoon live-fire event on range 410A as a part of Service Level Training Exercise (SLTE) 5-24 at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, July 17, 2024. The purpose of SLTE 5-24 is to create a challenging, realistic training environment that produces combat-ready forces capable of operating as an integrated Marine Air Ground Task Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alexis Sanchez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.17.2024 Date Posted: 07.19.2024 22:50 Photo ID: 8539702 VIRIN: 240717-M-SU940-1209 Resolution: 8192x5464 Size: 22.41 MB Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US Hometown: YORK, PENNSYLVANIA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, V1/2 Conducts Range 410A [Image 16 of 16], by Cpl Alexis Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.