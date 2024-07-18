2-218th Field Artillery Prepares for Live fire

U.S. Army Maj. Michael Lee (left), Capt. Phillip Milam (center), and Capt. Annalisa Conroy (right) with 2nd Battalion 218th Field Artillery, Oregon Army National Guard, review details for logistical operations at Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) Rotation 24-09 on July 19, 2024. The JRTC goal is to create a realistic training environment that helps prepare units for complex operations. Training exercises include live fire exercises and force on force conflicts that help sharpen skills and maintain unit readiness.

