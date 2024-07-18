Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2-218th Field Artillery Prepares for Live fire [Image 4 of 4]

    2-218th Field Artillery Prepares for Live fire

    FORT JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2024

    Photo by Capt. Ehren Castle 

    115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Maj. Michael Lee (left), Capt. Phillip Milam (center), and Capt. Annalisa Conroy (right) with 2nd Battalion 218th Field Artillery, Oregon Army National Guard, review details for logistical operations at Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) Rotation 24-09 on July 19, 2024. The JRTC goal is to create a realistic training environment that helps prepare units for complex operations. Training exercises include live fire exercises and force on force conflicts that help sharpen skills and maintain unit readiness.

    Date Taken: 07.19.2024
    Date Posted: 07.19.2024 22:06
    Photo ID: 8539676
    VIRIN: 240719-Z-UA707-1003
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 6.74 MB
    Location: FORT JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, US
    Hometown: FOREST GROVE, OREGON, US
    JRTC
    Oregon National Guard
    Artillery
    JRTC 24-09

