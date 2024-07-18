240718-N-SF508-2124 PORT KLANG, Malaysia (July 18, 2024) – Capt. Tuan Nguyen, assigned to U.S. 7th Fleet staff, speaks with members of the Royal Malaysian Navy during a reception aboard the 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) as part of a scheduled port visit to Port Klang, Malaysia, July 18, 2024. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Charles Oki)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2024 21:48
|Photo ID:
|8539660
|VIRIN:
|240718-N-SF508-2124
|Resolution:
|6026x4017
|Size:
|972.22 KB
|Location:
|PORT KLANG, MY
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 7th Fleet, Blue Ridge Team Host Reception in Malaysia [Image 18 of 18], by PO1 Charles Oki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.