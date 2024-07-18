7th Fleet, Blue Ridge Team Host Reception in Malaysia

240718-N-SF508-1867 PORT KLANG, Malaysia (July 18, 2024) – The Honorable Manu Bhalla, charge d’affaires, U.S. Embassy of Malaysia, speaks during a reception aboard the U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) as part of a scheduled port visit to Port Klang, Malaysia, July 18, 2024. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Charles Oki)

