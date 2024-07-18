Hang Ten: Partner nations enhance small boat capabilities at RIMPAC 2024

Partner forces drive combat rubber raiding crafts into the ocean during small boat training at Marine Corps Training Area Bellows, Waimanalo, Hawaii for Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2024, July 18. Twenty-nine nations, 40 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land forces, more than 150 aircraft, and 25,000 personnel are participating in and around the Hawaiian Islands June 27 to Aug. 1. The world's largest international maritime exercise; RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2024 is the 29th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini)

