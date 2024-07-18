Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    7th Fleet, Blue Ridge Team Host Reception in Malaysia [Image 11 of 18]

    7th Fleet, Blue Ridge Team Host Reception in Malaysia

    PORT KLANG, MALAYSIA

    07.18.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Charles Oki  

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet   

    240718-N-SF508-1589 PORT KLANG, Malaysia (July 18, 2024) – Capt. Nicholas DeLeo, commanding officer, U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19), Vice Adm. Fred Kacher, commander, 7th Fleet, Vice Adm. Dato' Ts. Shamsuddin bin Hj Ludin, Royal Malaysian Navy, Western Fleet, Vice Adm. Dato’ Zulhelmy bin Ithnain, Royal Malaysian Navy, Deputy Chief of Navy, The Honourable Tuan Haji Adly bin Zahari, Malaysian Deputy Minister of Defence; and the Honorable Manu Bhalla, charge d’affaires, U.S. Embassy of Malaysia, render honors during the presentation of the colors during a reception aboard the Blue Ridge as part of a scheduled port visit to Port Klang, Malaysia, July 18, 2024. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Charles Oki)

