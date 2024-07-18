240718-N-SF508-1589 PORT KLANG, Malaysia (July 18, 2024) – Capt. Nicholas DeLeo, commanding officer, U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19), Vice Adm. Fred Kacher, commander, 7th Fleet, Vice Adm. Dato' Ts. Shamsuddin bin Hj Ludin, Royal Malaysian Navy, Western Fleet, Vice Adm. Dato’ Zulhelmy bin Ithnain, Royal Malaysian Navy, Deputy Chief of Navy, The Honourable Tuan Haji Adly bin Zahari, Malaysian Deputy Minister of Defence; and the Honorable Manu Bhalla, charge d’affaires, U.S. Embassy of Malaysia, render honors during the presentation of the colors during a reception aboard the Blue Ridge as part of a scheduled port visit to Port Klang, Malaysia, July 18, 2024. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Charles Oki)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.18.2024 Date Posted: 07.19.2024 21:48 Photo ID: 8539651 VIRIN: 240718-N-SF508-1589 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 933 KB Location: PORT KLANG, MY Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 7th Fleet, Blue Ridge Team Host Reception in Malaysia [Image 18 of 18], by PO1 Charles Oki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.