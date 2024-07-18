Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Embassy opens in Port Vila, Vanuatu [Image 18 of 18]

    U.S. Embassy opens in Port Vila, Vanuatu

    PORT VILA, VANUATU

    07.18.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryan McLearnon 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    PORT Vila, Vanuatu (July 19, 2024) – Chief Master-at-Arms Jon Cox, left, of Tyler, Texas, renders a salute as Logistics Specialist Submarine 1st Class Hsien Clod Pascua, right, of Honolulu and Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Joseph Dezamits of Scott Town Ship, Pa., all deployed in support of Pacific Partnership 24-2, raise the American flag for the first time at the opening ceremony of the U.S. Embassy in Port Vila, Vanuatu, July 19, 2024. The United States established diplomatic relations with the Government of Vanuatu in 1986. Ambassador Ann Marie Yastishock, is accredited to Vanuatu as the nonresident Ambassador and leads the diplomatic mission based in Port Vila. This opening further marks the growth of our relationship with Vanuatu and underlines the strength of our commitment to our bilateral relations, to the Ni-Vanuatu people, and to our partnerships in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan D. McLearnon/Released)

    Date Taken: 07.18.2024
    Date Posted: 07.19.2024 21:13
    Photo ID: 8539650
    VIRIN: 240719-N-GC639-1179
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.61 MB
    Location: PORT VILA, VU
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, U.S. Embassy opens in Port Vila, Vanuatu [Image 18 of 18], by PO1 Ryan McLearnon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Embassy
    diplomacy
    Vanuatu
    Pacific Partnerhip
    building relationships

