    Hang Ten: Partner nations enhance small boat capabilities at RIMPAC 2024 [Image 2 of 3]

    Hang Ten: Partner nations enhance small boat capabilities at RIMPAC 2024

    MARINE CORPS TRAINING AREA BELLOWS, WAIMANALO, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    Mexican Naval Infantry Corps and Sri Lankan marines prepare to break the surf before jumping into a combat rubber raiding craft during small boat training at Marine Corps Training Area Bellows, Waimanalo, Hawaii, for Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2024, July 18. Twenty-nine nations, 40 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land forces, more than 150 aircraft, and 25,000 personnel are participating in and around the Hawaiian Islands June 27 to Aug. 1. The world's largest international maritime exercise; RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2024 is the 29th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini)

