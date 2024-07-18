U.S. Embassy opens in Port Vila, Vanuatu

PORT Vila, Vanuatu (July 19, 2024) – Photo of the newly reviled seal at the opening ceremony of the U.S. Embassy in Port Vila, Vanuatu, July 19, 2024. The United States established diplomatic relations with the Government of Vanuatu in 1986. Ambassador Ann Marie Yastishock, is accredited to Vanuatu as the nonresident Ambassador and leads the diplomatic mission based in Port Vila. This opening further marks the growth of our relationship with Vanuatu and underlines the strength of our commitment to our bilateral relations, to the Ni-Vanuatu people, and to our partnerships in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan D. McLearnon/Released)

