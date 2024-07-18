Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US, Peruvian Marines perform combined maneuvers during RIMPAC 2024

    MARINE CORPS TRAINING AREA BELLOWS, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    U.S. Marines assigned to Light Armored Reconnaissance Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and Peruvian Naval Infantry marines come together for a photo highlighting their light armored vehicle training integration at Marine Corps Training Area Bellows, Waimanalo, Hawaii, during Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2024, July 16. Twenty-nine nations, 40 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land forces, more than 150 aircraft, and 25,000 personnel are participating in and around the Hawaiian Islands June 27 to Aug. 1. The world's largest international maritime exercise; RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2024 is the 29th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz)

    Date Taken: 07.16.2024
    Date Posted: 07.19.2024 16:57
    Location: MARINE CORPS TRAINING AREA BELLOWS, HAWAII, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US, Peruvian Marines perform combined maneuvers during RIMPAC 2024, by Sgt Patrick Katz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    partners
    MCB Hawaii
    intergrated
    RIMPAC 2024
    IMEFSummerSeries
    Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2024

