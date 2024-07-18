US, Peruvian Marines perform combined maneuvers during RIMPAC 2024

U.S. Marines assigned to Light Armored Reconnaissance Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and Peruvian Naval Infantry marines come together for a photo highlighting their light armored vehicle training integration at Marine Corps Training Area Bellows, Waimanalo, Hawaii, during Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2024, July 16. Twenty-nine nations, 40 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land forces, more than 150 aircraft, and 25,000 personnel are participating in and around the Hawaiian Islands June 27 to Aug. 1. The world's largest international maritime exercise; RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2024 is the 29th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz)

