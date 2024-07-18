Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson, chief, National Guard Bureau, visits with Guardsmen at the Joint Readiness Training Center, Fort Johnson, Louisiana, July 18, 2024. Hokanson met with Soldiers representing elements of the 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, headquartered in Salem, Oregon, training here to build readiness. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Zach Sheely)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.18.2024 Date Posted: 07.19.2024 13:58 Photo ID: 8538700 VIRIN: 240718-Z-VX744-1391 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 4.45 MB Location: FORT JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hokanson visits Guardsmen on rotation at JRTC [Image 6 of 6], by SFC Zach Sheely, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.