    Hokanson visits Guardsmen on rotation at JRTC [Image 3 of 6]

    Hokanson visits Guardsmen on rotation at JRTC

    FORT JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Zach Sheely 

    National Guard Bureau

    Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson, chief, National Guard Bureau, visits with Guardsmen at the Joint Readiness Training Center, Fort Johnson, Louisiana, July 18, 2024. Hokanson met with Soldiers representing elements of the 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, headquartered in Salem, Oregon, training here to build readiness. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Zach Sheely)

    Date Taken: 07.18.2024
    Date Posted: 07.19.2024 13:58
    Photo ID: 8538700
    VIRIN: 240718-Z-VX744-1391
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 4.45 MB
    Location: FORT JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, US
    Louisiana
    National Guard Bureau
    JRTC
    CNGB
    Daniel Hokanson
    Fort Johnson

