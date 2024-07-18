When the weather outside is delightful, the temps inside are frightful – Army medical development team tests arctic shelter program at Air Force climate lab

An arctic tent shelter kit currently under development by the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity sits inside the minus 20 F main chamber of the McKinley Climatic Laboratory during arctic testing, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, July 15, 2024. An advanced development team with USAMMDA’s Soldier Medical Devices (SMD) Project Management Office (PMO) partnered with MCL test engineers this week to put several tent shelter kits and devices through some of the most extreme environmental testing available to the U.S. Department of Defense. MCL operates the largest environmental test chamber in the world and can simulate a variety of punishing conditions, from temperatures as low as negative 80 degrees Fahrenheit to drenching monsoon rains to sandstorms with 60 knot winds. USAMMDA’s SMD PMO has a robust hospitalization development program, which includes shelters and shelter kits designed for far-forward use in austere environments. USAMMDA, a subordinate activity of the U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command at Fort Detrick, Md., comprises four Project Management Offices that develop and deliver lifesaving and life-preserving devices, treatments, drugs, vaccines, and medical support equipment for the military Joint Forces. (U.S. Army Photo by T. T. Parish/Released)

