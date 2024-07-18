Spc. Rashaun Daniel, an infantry driver assigned to Delta Company, 1st Battalion, 167th Infantry Regiment, Alabama Army National Guard, awaits orders to move out from his team leader, Army Sgt. Braden Slay, on Range 39 at Camp Shelby, Mississippi, July 17. Brass casings fall into the vehicle as the team’s gunner, Army Pfc. Hayden Williamson, engages targets with an M-240B machine gun. The 167th Infantry Regiment is part of the 53rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team headquartered in Pinellas Park, Florida. It has mobilized to Camp Shelby to support the Florida Guard’s eXportable Combat Training Capability exercise, a major training event that ensures the 53rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team’s readiness and proficiency to deploy. (U.S. Army Guard photo by Spc. Terrance Salinas.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.17.2024 Date Posted: 07.19.2024 08:43 Photo ID: 8537917 VIRIN: 240717-Z-XD814-1003 Resolution: 1000x667 Size: 274.24 KB Location: CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1-167 Infantry Regiment practices at live-fire ranges at Camp Shelby [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Shane Klestinski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.