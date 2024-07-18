Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1-167 Infantry Regiment practices at live-fire ranges at Camp Shelby [Image 3 of 3]

    1-167 Infantry Regiment practices at live-fire ranges at Camp Shelby

    CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Klestinski 

    50th Regional Support Group

    Spc. Rashaun Daniel, an infantry driver assigned to Delta Company, 1st Battalion, 167th Infantry Regiment, Alabama Army National Guard, awaits orders to move out from his team leader, Army Sgt. Braden Slay, on Range 39 at Camp Shelby, Mississippi, July 17. Brass casings fall into the vehicle as the team’s gunner, Army Pfc. Hayden Williamson, engages targets with an M-240B machine gun. The 167th Infantry Regiment is part of the 53rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team headquartered in Pinellas Park, Florida. It has mobilized to Camp Shelby to support the Florida Guard’s eXportable Combat Training Capability exercise, a major training event that ensures the 53rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team’s readiness and proficiency to deploy. (U.S. Army Guard photo by Spc. Terrance Salinas.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2024
    Date Posted: 07.19.2024 08:43
    Photo ID: 8537917
    VIRIN: 240717-Z-XD814-1003
    Resolution: 1000x667
    Size: 274.24 KB
    Location: CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-167 Infantry Regiment practices at live-fire ranges at Camp Shelby [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Shane Klestinski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    1-167 Infantry Regiment practices at live-fire ranges at Camp Shelby
    1-167 Infantry Regiment practices at live-fire ranges at Camp Shelby
    1-167 Infantry Regiment practices at live-fire ranges at Camp Shelby

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Florida Army National Guard
    Exportable Combat Training Exercise
    FLNG XCTC
    FL XCTC 2024
    Camp Shelby XCTC
    Florida XCTC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download