1-167 Infantry Regiment practices at live-fire ranges at Camp Shelby

Army Sgt. Braden Slay, the vehicle’s team leader assigned to Delta Company, 1st Battalion, 167th Infantry Regiment, Alabama Army National Guard, communicates with another team and gives orders to his Humvee driver, Spc. Rashaun Daniel, as his gunner, Army Pfc. Hayden Williamson, engages targets with an M-240B machine gun on Range 39 at Camp Shelby, Mississippi, July 17. The 167th Infantry Regiment is part of the 53rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team headquartered in Pinellas Park, Florida. It has mobilized to Camp Shelby to support the Florida Guard’s eXportable Combat Training Capability exercise, a major training event that ensures the 53rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team’s readiness and proficiency to deploy. (U.S. Army Guard photo by Spc. Terrance Salinas.)

