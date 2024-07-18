Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Historic Flight: MH-65 Delta's Final Journey Commemorated with Formation Flight Over Wright Brothers' Memorial [Image 4 of 5]

    Historic Flight: MH-65 Delta's Final Journey Commemorated with Formation Flight Over Wright Brothers' Memorial

    ELIZABETH CITY, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2024

    Photo by Missy Mimlitsch 

    Aviation Logistics Center

    Historic Flight: The second-to-last MH-65 Delta in the USCG fleet took its final flight on 04 April 2024, before entering its disassembly phase at Aviation Logistics Center (ALC). To commemorate its remarkable decade-long service, the Delta flew in formation with its latest-generation counterpart, the MH-65 Echo, circling ALC and visiting the Wright Brothers' Memorial at the Outer Banks.

    Date Taken: 04.16.2024
    Date Posted: 07.19.2024 07:03
    Location: ELIZABETH CITY, NORTH CAROLINA, US
