Historic Flight: MH-65 Delta's Final Journey Commemorated with Formation Flight Over Wright Brothers' Memorial

Historic Flight: The second-to-last MH-65 Delta in the USCG fleet took its final flight on 04 April 2024, before entering its disassembly phase at Aviation Logistics Center (ALC). To commemorate its remarkable decade-long service, the Delta flew in formation with its latest-generation counterpart, the MH-65 Echo, circling ALC and visiting the Wright Brothers' Memorial at the Outer Banks.
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2024 07:03
|Photo ID:
|8537826
|VIRIN:
|240417-G-ID688-4839
|Resolution:
|7627x5085
|Size:
|10.88 MB
|Location:
|ELIZABETH CITY, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
