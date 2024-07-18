Historic Flight: MH-65 Delta's Final Journey Commemorated with Formation Flight Over Wright Brothers' Memorial

Historic Flight: The second-to-last MH-65 Delta in the USCG fleet took its final flight on 04 April 2024, before entering its disassembly phase at Aviation Logistics Center (ALC). To commemorate its remarkable decade-long service, the Delta flew in formation with its latest-generation counterpart, the MH-65 Echo, circling ALC and visiting the Wright Brothers' Memorial at the Outer Banks.

Date Taken: 04.16.2024
Location: ELIZABETH CITY, NORTH CAROLINA, US