    QEAF and USAF showcase interoperability during Sky Shield IX

    QEAF and USAF showcase interoperability during Sky Shield IX

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    07.14.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Alex Lowe 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    An A-10 Thunderbolt II assigned to the 332d Air Expeditionary Wing takes off from an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 15, 2024. Sky
    Shield 9 is intended to increase the air component operability between the U.S., Qatar and partner nations, the pilots practice collaborative inflight training scenarios and combat search and rescue (CSAR) regional tactics, techniques, and procedures in defense of regional airspace. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alex Lowe)

    Date Taken: 07.14.2024
    Date Posted: 07.19.2024 07:00
    Photo ID: 8537796
    VIRIN: 240715-F-GT255-1025
    Resolution: 5357x3564
    Size: 226.28 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, QEAF and USAF showcase interoperability during Sky Shield IX [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Alex Lowe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFCENT
    A-10 Thunderbolt II Warthog
    US Central Command (USCENTCOM)

