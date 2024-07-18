379th AEW hosts Sky Shield 9

An F-15E Strike Eagle deployed from the 335th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron takes off during Sky Shield 9 from an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 15, 2024. Sky Shield 9 is intended to increase the air component operability between the U.S., Qatar and partner nations, the pilots practice collaborative inflight training scenarios and combat search and rescue (CSAR) regional tactics, techniques, and procedures in defense of regional airspace. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Peyton Craven)

