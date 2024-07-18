Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    379th AEW hosts Sky Shield 9 [Image 6 of 9]

    379th AEW hosts Sky Shield 9

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    07.15.2024

    Photo by 1st Lt. Peyton Craven 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    An F-15E Strike Eagle deployed from the 335th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron from North Carolina’s Seymour Johnson Air Force Base takes off during Sky Shield 9 from an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 15, 2024. Sky Shield 9 is intended to increase the air component operability between the U.S., Qatar and partner nations, the pilots practice collaborative inflight training scenarios and combat search and rescue (CSAR) regional tactics, techniques, and procedures in defense of regional airspace. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Peyton Craven)

    Date Taken: 07.15.2024
    Date Posted: 07.19.2024 06:07
    Photo ID: 8537775
    VIRIN: 240715-F-BW288-1141
    Resolution: 4462x2975
    Size: 3.71 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    f15
    exercise
    regional partners
    sky shield 9

