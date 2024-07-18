379th AEW hosts Sky Shield 9

Pilots deployed from 107th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron from Michigan’s Selfridge Air Reserve Base perform a pre-flight check on an A-10 Thunderbolt II during Sky Shield 9 at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 15, 2024. Sky Shield 9 is intended to increase the air component operability between the U.S., Qatar and partner nations, the pilots practice collaborative inflight training scenarios and combat search and rescue (CSAR) regional tactics, techniques, and procedures in defense of regional airspace. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Peyton Craven)

