Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    379th AEW hosts Sky Shield 9 [Image 3 of 9]

    379th AEW hosts Sky Shield 9

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    07.15.2024

    Photo by 1st Lt. Peyton Craven 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    Pilots deployed from 107th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron from Michigan’s Selfridge Air Reserve Base perform a pre-flight check on an A-10 Thunderbolt II during Sky Shield 9 at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 15, 2024. Sky Shield 9 is intended to increase the air component operability between the U.S., Qatar and partner nations, the pilots practice collaborative inflight training scenarios and combat search and rescue (CSAR) regional tactics, techniques, and procedures in defense of regional airspace. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Peyton Craven)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2024
    Date Posted: 07.19.2024 06:07
    Photo ID: 8537741
    VIRIN: 240715-F-BW288-1008
    Resolution: 4369x2913
    Size: 5.79 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 379th AEW hosts Sky Shield 9 [Image 9 of 9], by 1st Lt. Peyton Craven, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    379th AEW hosts Sky Shield 9
    379th AEW hosts Sky Shield 9
    379th AEW hosts Sky Shield 9
    379th AEW hosts Sky Shield 9
    379th AEW hosts Sky Shield 9
    379th AEW hosts Sky Shield 9
    379th AEW hosts Sky Shield 9
    379th AEW hosts Sky Shield 9
    379th AEW hosts Sky Shield 9

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    fighter
    A10
    exercise
    sky shield

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download