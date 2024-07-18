Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Augmentee Recall Training [Image 6 of 6]

    Augmentee Recall Training

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    07.18.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kaylee Patterson 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing, participate in a augmentee recall training exercise at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, June 18, 2024. The exercise consisted of Airmen from varying career fields trained as security forces augmentees and tested their ability to be recalled in case of increased force protection levels. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    Date Taken: 07.18.2024
    Date Posted: 07.19.2024 05:38
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    This work, Augmentee Recall Training [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Kaylee Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SFS, Exercise, AFCENT, CENTCOM
    CENTCOM
    SFS
    AFCENT
    Exercise

