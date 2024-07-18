Koa Moana 24: Sports with Local Palauan Youth

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Victoria Luna, an administrative specialist with Combat Logistics Battalion 13, Combat Logistics Regiment 17, 1st Marine Logistics Group, makes new friends during a sports community relations event with students of Meyuns Elementary School at Koror, Palau, July 19, 2024. During Koa Moana’s deployment throughout the Indo-Pacific region, U.S. Marines and Sailors from I Marine Expeditionary Force work to strengthen alliances and partnerships with development of interoperable capabilities, combined operations, theater security cooperation, and capacity-building efforts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Nello Miele)

