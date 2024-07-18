Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Koa Moana 24: Sports with Local Palauan Youth [Image 12 of 16]

    Koa Moana 24: Sports with Local Palauan Youth

    KOROR, PALAU

    07.18.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Nello Miele 

    1st Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines and Sailors with Combat Logistics Battalion 13, Combat Logistics Regiment 17, 1st Marine Logistics Group meet with students of Meyuns Elementary School during a sports community relations event at Koror, Palau, July 19, 2024. During Koa Moana’s deployment throughout the Indo-Pacific region, U.S. Marines and Sailors from I Marine Expeditionary Force work to strengthen alliances and partnerships with development of interoperable capabilities, combined operations, theater security cooperation, and capacity-building efforts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Nello Miele)

    Date Taken: 07.18.2024
    Date Posted: 07.19.2024 04:23
    Photo ID: 8537672
    VIRIN: 240718-M-ZL739-1873
    Resolution: 5409x3606
    Size: 2.92 MB
    Location: KOROR, PW
