Koa Moana 24: Sports with Local Palauan Youth

U.S. Navy Capt. John Logan, chaplain for 1st Marine Logistics Group, gets ready for a sports community relation event with students of Meyuns Elementary School during his visit to Palau to support one of the 1st MLG subordinate battalions at Koror, Palau, July 19, 2024. During Koa Moana’s deployment throughout the Indo-Pacific region, U.S. Marines and Sailors from I Marine Expeditionary Force work to strengthen alliances and partnerships with development of interoperable capabilities, combined operations, theater security cooperation, and capacity-building efforts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Nello Miele)

