    Koa Moana 24: Sports with Local Palauan Youth [Image 1 of 16]

    Koa Moana 24: Sports with Local Palauan Youth

    KOROR, PALAU

    07.18.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Nello Miele 

    1st Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Makhel Herd, a field medical technician with Combat Logistics Battalion 13, Combat Logistics Regiment 17, 1st Marine Logistics Group, and a native of San Diego, California, plays Frisbee disc during a sports community relations event with students of Meyuns Elementary School at Koror, Palau, July 19, 2024. During Koa Moana’s deployment throughout the Indo-Pacific region, U.S. Marines and Sailors from I Marine Expeditionary Force work to strengthen alliances and partnerships with development of interoperable capabilities, combined operations, theater security cooperation, and capacity-building efforts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Nello Miele)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2024
    Date Posted: 07.19.2024 04:23
    Photo ID: 8537652
    VIRIN: 240718-M-ZL739-1251
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 3.7 MB
    Location: KOROR, PW
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Koa Moana 24: Sports with Local Palauan Youth [Image 16 of 16], by Sgt Nello Miele, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    1st MLG
    I MEF
    Marine Corps
    Koa Moana
    IMEFSummerSeries
    Koa Moana 24

