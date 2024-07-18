Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN76) Sailors participate in a 5K run hosted by Morale, Welfare and Recreation [Image 1 of 5]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN76) Sailors participate in a 5K run hosted by Morale, Welfare and Recreation

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.04.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Eric Stanton 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    240704-N-UF592-1029 PACIFIC OCEAN (July 4, 2024) Sailors run on the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during a run hosted by Morale, Welfare and Recreation in the Pacific Ocean, July 4. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Stanton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2024
    Date Posted: 07.19.2024 02:48
    Photo ID: 8537592
    VIRIN: 240704-N-UF592-1029
    Resolution: 2470x1643
    Size: 670.83 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN76) Sailors participate in a 5K run hosted by Morale, Welfare and Recreation [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Eric Stanton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN76) Sailors participate in a 5K run hosted by Morale, Welfare and Recreation
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN76) Sailors participate in a 5K run hosted by Morale, Welfare and Recreation
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN76) Sailors participate in a 5K run hosted by Morale, Welfare and Recreation
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN76) Sailors participate in a 5K run hosted by Morale, Welfare and Recreation
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN76) Sailors participate in a 5K run hosted by Morale, Welfare and Recreation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    5K
    flight deck
    USS Ronald Reagan
    Independence Day

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download