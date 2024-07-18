240704-N-UF592-1029 PACIFIC OCEAN (July 4, 2024) Sailors run on the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during a run hosted by Morale, Welfare and Recreation in the Pacific Ocean, July 4. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Stanton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.04.2024 Date Posted: 07.19.2024 02:48 Photo ID: 8537592 VIRIN: 240704-N-UF592-1029 Resolution: 2470x1643 Size: 670.83 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN76) Sailors participate in a 5K run hosted by Morale, Welfare and Recreation [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Eric Stanton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.