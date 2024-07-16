Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USACE Far East District hosts Engineer Soldiers for leadership development [Image 4 of 4]

    USACE Far East District hosts Engineer Soldiers for leadership development

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    07.18.2024

    Photo by Rachel Napolitan 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Far East District

    Col. Heather Levy, commander, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Far East District, discusses the future of the Engineer Regiment with Soldiers from the 11th Engineer Battalion during leadership professional development on July 18, 2024, USAG Humphreys, South Korea. The opportunity afforded the Soldiers to ask Levy, the highest ranking US engineer commander in the South Korea, questions about her experiences and the regiment. FED hosts sessions like this for Engineer Soldiers in the country throughout the year. (US Army photo by Rachel Napolitan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2024
    Date Posted: 07.19.2024 01:29
    Photo ID: 8537519
    VIRIN: 240718-A-QR280-1040
    Resolution: 4496x3000
    Size: 8.39 MB
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE Far East District hosts Engineer Soldiers for leadership development [Image 4 of 4], by Rachel Napolitan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USACE Far East District hosts Engineer Soldiers for leadership development
    USACE Far East District hosts Engineer Soldiers for leadership development
    USACE Far East District hosts Engineer Soldiers for leadership development
    USACE Far East District hosts Engineer Soldiers for leadership development

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Army Corps of Engineers

    TAGS

    laboratory
    USACE
    11th Engineer Battalion
    LDP
    USACE FED

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download