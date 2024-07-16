Col. Heather Levy, commander, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Far East District, discusses the future of the Engineer Regiment with Soldiers from the 11th Engineer Battalion during leadership professional development on July 18, 2024, USAG Humphreys, South Korea. The opportunity afforded the Soldiers to ask Levy, the highest ranking US engineer commander in the South Korea, questions about her experiences and the regiment. FED hosts sessions like this for Engineer Soldiers in the country throughout the year. (US Army photo by Rachel Napolitan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.18.2024 Date Posted: 07.19.2024 01:29 Photo ID: 8537519 VIRIN: 240718-A-QR280-1040 Resolution: 4496x3000 Size: 8.39 MB Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USACE Far East District hosts Engineer Soldiers for leadership development [Image 4 of 4], by Rachel Napolitan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.