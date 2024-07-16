USACE Far East District hosts Engineer Soldiers for leadership development

Col. Heather Levy, commander, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Far East District, discusses the future of the Engineer Regiment with Soldiers from the 11th Engineer Battalion during leadership professional development on July 18, 2024, USAG Humphreys, South Korea. The opportunity afforded the Soldiers to ask Levy, the highest ranking US engineer commander in the South Korea, questions about her experiences and the regiment. FED hosts sessions like this for Engineer Soldiers in the country throughout the year. (US Army photo by Rachel Napolitan)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2024 01:29
|Photo ID:
|8537519
|VIRIN:
|240718-A-QR280-1040
|Resolution:
|4496x3000
|Size:
|8.39 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
