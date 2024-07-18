A scientist from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Far East District, describes features of the district's environmental laboratory to a Cadet on July 18, 2024, USAG Humphreys, South Korea. The ETL is the only lab in Korea accredited by the American Industrial Hygiene Association for asbestos testing. (US Army photo by Rachel Napolitan)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2024 01:29
|Photo ID:
|8537518
|VIRIN:
|240718-A-QR280-1039
|Resolution:
|4496x3000
|Size:
|7.26 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USACE Far East District hosts Engineer Soldiers for leadership development [Image 4 of 4], by Rachel Napolitan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.