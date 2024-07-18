A scientist from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Far East District, describes features of the district's environmental laboratory to a Cadet on July 18, 2024, USAG Humphreys, South Korea. The ETL is the only lab in Korea accredited by the American Industrial Hygiene Association for asbestos testing. (US Army photo by Rachel Napolitan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.18.2024 Date Posted: 07.19.2024 01:29 Photo ID: 8537518 VIRIN: 240718-A-QR280-1039 Resolution: 4496x3000 Size: 7.26 MB Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USACE Far East District hosts Engineer Soldiers for leadership development [Image 4 of 4], by Rachel Napolitan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.