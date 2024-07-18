USACE Far East District hosts Engineer Soldiers for leadership development

Edgar Salire, Geotechnical Section Chief, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Far East District, describes the features of the district's materials testing laboratory to Soldiers with the 11th Engineer Battalion on July 18, 2024, USAG Humphreys, South Korea. FED is one of only eight in-house MTLs for USACE providing professional services during design and construction. It is also the only lab in Korea that performs ASTM tests. (US Army photo by Rachel Napolitan)

Date Taken: 07.18.2024
Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR