Bomber in-air refueling at RIMPAC 2024

A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer attached to the 7th Bomb Wing, Dyess Air Base, Texas, prepares to be refueld by a KC-135 Stratotanker with the 927th Air Refueling Wing, Florida, during exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) over the Pacific ocean, July 18, 2024. Twenty-nine nations, 40 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land forces, more than 150 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 27 to Aug. 1, 2024. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC, provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2024 is the 29th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Chris Hibben)

