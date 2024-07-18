Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bomber in-air refueling at RIMPAC 2024 [Image 2 of 4]

    Bomber in-air refueling at RIMPAC 2024

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Chris Hibben 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer attached to the 7th Bomb Wing, Dyess Air Base, Texas, prepares to be refueld by a KC-135 Stratotanker with the 927th Air Refueling Wing, Florida, during exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) over the pacific ocean, July 18, 2024. Twenty-nine nations, 40 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land forces, more than 150 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 27 to Aug. 1, 2024. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC, provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2024 is the 29th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Chris Hibben)

    Date Taken: 07.18.2024
    Date Posted: 07.19.2024 00:16
    Photo ID: 8537482
    VIRIN: 240718-F-PS957-1434
    Resolution: 5392x3592
    Size: 7.86 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
