LIMÓN, Costa Rica (July 18, 2024) – Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Ricardo Maldonado works alongside Lenni Boniche Tellez, a dental assistant with Seguro Social Costa Rica (CCSS), in Limón, Costa Rica during Continuing Promise 2024. U.S. Southern Command and its interagency partners engage in the Caribbean and Central and South America as an enduring promise to promote friendship, partnership, solidarity, and collective security. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmin L. Aquino)

Date Taken: 07.17.2024 Date Posted: 07.18.2024 Continuing Promise 2024 medical professionals provide care in Limón, Costa Rica in collaboration with Seguro Social Costa Rica (CCSS)