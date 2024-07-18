Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Continuing Promise 2024 medical professionals provide care in Limón, Costa Rica in collaboration with Seguro Social Costa Rica (CCSS)

    Continuing Promise 2024 medical professionals provide care in Limón, Costa Rica in collaboration with Seguro Social Costa Rica (CCSS)

    COSTA RICA

    07.17.2024

    Photo by Seaman Jasmin L. Aquino 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    LIMÓN, Costa Rica (July 18, 2024) – Lt. Byron Trinh conducts dental work on a patient in Limón, Costa Rica during Continuing Promise 2024. Continuing Promise 2024 is a fundamental mission in the U.S. Southern Command’s Enduring Promise initiative, which is focused on increasing partner nation capacity and friendship, partnership, and solidarity with the Americas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmin L. Aquino)

    Continuing Promise 2024 medical professionals provide care in Limón, Costa Rica in collaboration with Seguro Social Costa Rica (CCSS)
