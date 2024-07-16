Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Continuing Promise 2024 medical professionals provide care in Limón, Costa Rica in collaboration with Seguro Social Costa Rica (CCSS) [Image 8 of 10]

    Continuing Promise 2024 medical professionals provide care in Limón, Costa Rica in collaboration with Seguro Social Costa Rica (CCSS)

    COSTA RICA

    07.17.2024

    Photo by Seaman Jasmin L. Aquino 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    LIMÓN, Costa Rica (July 18, 2024) – Locals walk into a tent to receive medical assistance provided by Continuing Promise 2024 medical professionals in collaboration with Seguro Social Costa Rica (CCSS) in Limón Province, Costa Rica. Continuing Promise has long been and will continue to be a way for nations in the Americas to form stronger cultural and social bonds, leading to stronger regional partnerships. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmin L. Aquino)

