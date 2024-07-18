LIMÓN, Costa Rica (July 18, 2024) – Locals wait for medical assistance provided by Continuing Promise 2024 medical professionals in collaboration with Seguro Social Costa Rica (CCSS) in Limón, Costa Rica. U.S. Southern Command and its interagency partners engage in the Caribbean and Central and South America as an enduring promise to promote friendship, partnership, solidarity, and collective security. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmin L. Aquino)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.17.2024 Date Posted: 07.18.2024 22:57 Photo ID: 8537389 VIRIN: 240718-N-FS061-1359 Resolution: 3922x2615 Size: 7.02 MB Location: CR Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Continuing Promise 2024 medical professionals provide care in Limón, Costa Rica in collaboration with Seguro Social Costa Rica (CCSS) [Image 10 of 10], by SN Jasmin L. Aquino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.