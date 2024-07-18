LIMÓN, Costa Rica (July 18, 2024) – Locals wait for medical assistance provided by Continuing Promise 2024 medical professionals in collaboration with Seguro Social Costa Rica (CCSS) in Limón, Costa Rica. U.S. Southern Command and its interagency partners engage in the Caribbean and Central and South America as an enduring promise to promote friendship, partnership, solidarity, and collective security. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmin L. Aquino)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2024 22:57
|Photo ID:
|8537389
|VIRIN:
|240718-N-FS061-1359
|Resolution:
|3922x2615
|Size:
|7.02 MB
|Location:
|CR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Continuing Promise 2024 medical professionals provide care in Limón, Costa Rica in collaboration with Seguro Social Costa Rica (CCSS) [Image 10 of 10], by SN Jasmin L. Aquino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.