Continuing Promise 2024 medical professionals provide care in Limón, Costa Rica in collaboration with Seguro Social Costa Rica (CCSS)

LIMÓN, Costa Rica (July 18, 2024) – Cdr. Brent Collins conducts a vision assessment using a phoropter during Continuing Promise 2024 Limón, Costa Rica. Continuing Promise 2024 marks the 14th mission to the region to the region since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships, and encourage the establishment of new partnerships among countries, non-government organizations, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmin L. Aquino)

Date Taken: 07.17.2024 Date Posted: 07.18.2024 Location: CR